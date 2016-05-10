(Adds details and background)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT May 10 Moroccan property developer
Alliances Developpement posted a record net loss of
1.8 billion dirhams ($187 million) in 2015 due to a debt
restructuring and the economic slowdown in the North African
country, it said on Tuesday.
The company had delayed its results announcement by more
than a month, saying it wanted time to refine its debt
restructuring plan.
Alliances' shares have tumbled more than 65 percent in the
past 12 months on the Casablanca stock market and the company
issued a profit warning last March, saying it would post a
bigger loss for 2015 than previously expected.
Alliances' debt reached 7.3 billion dirhams in 2015, down
from 8.5 billion dirhams in 2014, Ahmed Ammor, managing director
of Alliances Development, said on Tuesday.
"It (the loss) is exceptional, our restructuring plan aims
to reduce debt to 3.5 billion dirhams and return to profit at
the end of 2016," he told Reuters by telephone. Consolidated
revenues fell sharply to 944 million dirhams in 2015 from 2.9
billion dirhams in 2014, he said.
Morocco's financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading
in the company's shares on Tuesday pending the 2015 results
announcement.
Three of the group's subsidiaries EMT, EMT Batiments and EMT
Routes were put into liquidation by Moroccan courts due to
financial difficulties last year.
Ammor said losses related to the three companies were 568
million dirhams.
Moroccan tycoon Mohamed Alami Lazraq, who controls 56.3
percent of Alliances, has injected 300 million dirhams into the
company to revive its cashflow, Ammor added.
Alliances has won contracts in Cameroon and Ivory Coast as
it has been trying to offset the drop in revenues in its
domestic market.
When Alliances sold 1 billion dirhams in maiden bonds last
August, it said it expected to post a loss for 2015 of 226
million dirhams, but last March it said the loss would be
bigger.
Alliances's rival Addoha, Morocco's biggest property
developer by stock market value, posted an 18.6 percent drop in
full-year net profit to 852.6 million dirhams, saying its
margins at the high end of the property sector had been
squeezed.
($1 = 9.6334 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Susan Fenton)