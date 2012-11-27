(Corrects to 8 billion (not million) dirhams in para 2)
RABAT Nov 27 AttijariWafa Bank has won
the backing of its general assembly allowing it to issue
international bonds worth up to $1 billion, a source close to
Morocco's biggest bank said.
A general assembly last week agreed to the board's proposal
that it raise funds in the domestic or international market at
any time over the next five years via an 8 billion dirham ($1
billion) bond issue, the source said.
It would be the first debt issue by AttijariWafa, a
conglomerate controlled by the Moroccan royal family.
The bank source, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter, gave no indication on when the
lender could tap the market.
AttijariWafa has been using income from domestic operations
to expand in Africa over the past decade. The bank has
subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali,
Cameroon, Gabon and Congo, plus branches in Europe catering
mainly to Moroccan expatriates.
But Moroccan banks are facing a liquidity crunch as the
government tries to plug a budget deficit to cope with the
effects of the euro zone crisis and increased government
spending to stave off Arab Spring protests.
Last week Standard and Poor's revised its outlook on the
bank to stable from positive and affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and
short-term counterparty ratings.
"We now anticipate that the bank will not achieve a
significant increase of capital over the next 12-18 months", S&P
said.
The Moroccan government began a roadshow in the United Arab
Emirates last week to promote a maiden dollar bond issue to
raise at least $1 billion aimed at controlling the deficit.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakouby; Writing by Andrew Hammond;
Editing by Louise Heavens and Gerald E. McCormick)