RABAT Feb 19 Attijariwafa Bank posted a 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.4 billion dirhams ($463 million), up 5.2 percent, reflecting a recovery in domestic banking activity, Morocco's biggest private bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI, said net banking income rose 8.8 percent to 19.4 billion dirhams, reflecting growth in consolidated deposits and loans of 13 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Profit was held back by increased provisions due to years of economic slowdown in Morocco and the bank's operations in sub-Saharan Africa.

New risk provisions were up 738 million dirhams to 3.03 billion dirhams in 2014. Total bad loans rose to 18.05 billion dirhams, including 10.85 billion covered by the bank's provisions, up from 16.34 billion at the end of 2013.

Return on equity (ROE) fell to 14.6 percent, down from 15 percent in the first half of 2013.

Attijariwafa has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe catering mainly for Moroccans living there.

Attijariwafa says it has the largest branch network in Morocco and Africa with 3,331 branches, up from 3,197 in 2013.

The bank's shares opened up 0.81 percent at 370 dirhams on the Casablanca stock exchange after the results.

SNI said earlier this month that it hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to advise it on the sale of a minority stake in Attijariwafa Bank. ($1 = 9.5029 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Vincent Baby)