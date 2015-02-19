CASABLANCA Feb 19 Morocco Attijariwafa Bank is in talks with the Ivory Coast government to buy an additional stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB), its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, plans to sell stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine.

Attijariwafa Bank already owns 51 percent of SIB, and the government is planning to sell the remainder, worth 4.9 billion CFA francs ($8.49 million).

"We have told the Ivory Coast government that we are interested in a part of it," Attijariwafa CEO Mohamed Kettani told Reuters at the International African Forum in Casablanca.

"Talks are under way" he added, declining to say how much of a stake the bank would buy nor when the decision would be taken.

Attijariwafa on Thursday posted a 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.4 billion dirhams ($463 million), up 5.2 percent, reflecting a recovery in domestic banking activity.

It has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe catering mainly for Moroccans living there.

($1 = 576.8700 CFA francs) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)