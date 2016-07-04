BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
CASABLANCA, July 4 Canada's Linamar Corp will build a 2.7 billion dirhams ($280 million) plant in Morocco to make engines' parts, Moroccan industry minister said on Monday.
Moulay Hafid Elalamy said U.S. auto parts maker Delphi will also launch a new factory making electrical distribution systems and a research and development center in the North African kingdom.
The Moroccan minister was speaking in a press conference where he announced Morocco's new investment charter to boost the country's emerging industry.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations