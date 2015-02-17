(Add details)
RABAT Feb 17 Morocco is to create a sharia
board of Islamic scholars to oversee the country's fledgling
Islamic finance industry, according to a royal decree.
It is the second big step to allow the creation of Islamic
banks and enable private firms to issue Islamic debt, after
parliament approved the Islamic finance bill last November.
Islamic banks, which ban interest payments and pure monetary
trading, have been growing across Asia, Middle East and Europe.
Sensitive of Islamist movements, Morocco has long rejected
the idea. But the country's financial market lacks liquidity and
foreign investors, and Islamic finance could attract both.
Called the Sharia Committee for Participative Finances, the
board will be composed of 10 Islamic scholars plus at least five
financial experts, the official bulletin said.
The members of the committee will be named by the president
of the country's Islamic scholars council, the bulletin said.
The board will approve the conformity of the Islamic
products proposed by the participative banks, as they will be
known under the legislation, and insurance (takaful) to sharia
law.
It will also oversee the central bank decisions regarding
the participative finances sector.
Major Moroccan banks have been preparing to open Islamic
offshoots since the legislative process began. Foreign lenders
have been also testing the waters.
Gulf banks from Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates
have expressed interest in entering the market when the bill
becomes law.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)