MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RABAT Dec 8 Morocco will issue its first ever Islamic bonds - or sukuk - in the domestic market in the first half of 2017, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Mohamed Boussaid told Reuters that the size of the bond issue was yet to be decided. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend