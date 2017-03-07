Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
RABAT, March 7 Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.8 billion Moroccan dirhams ($475.85 million), up 5.7 percent from a year ago.
The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI, said total consolidated assets rose 4.3 percent, while net banking income rose 3.6 percent to 19.7 billion dirhams. ($1 = 10.0872 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey)
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.