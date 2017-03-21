S.Korea authorities suspected of selling USD in FX markets - dealers
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
(Adds details)
RABAT, March 21 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) , one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, reported on Tuesday a 5.3 percent rise in 2016 net profit, boosted by its international subsidiaries.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 2.64 billion dirhams ($265 million) from 2.51 billion in 2015, the bank said in a statement.
The increase came despite higher risk provisions, or funds set aside to cover potential future losses.
BCP's net banking income rose 2 percent to 15.65 billion dirhams, led by gains from sub-Saharan subsidiary Atlantic Business International.
Deposits rose 4 percent to 250.3 billion dirhams, representing a 60 percent share of Moroccan market growth and including a 6 percent increase in remittances from Moroccans living abroad, the bank said.
BCP is preparing to invest 400 million dirhams in an Islamic subsidiary after the central bank gave final regulatory approval this month for the country to launch an Islamic finance industry. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
June 16 India's NSE index swung between gains and losses on Friday and was headed for its first weekly loss in six, as a fall in information technology and pharmaceutical shares on worries over their earnings outlook offset a bounceback in bank stocks.
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth, signalling its confidence that an export-driven economic recovery was broadening and gaining momentum.