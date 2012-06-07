BRIEF-Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to Q4, FY16 earnings
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
ABIDJAN, June 7 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) , Morocco's second biggest lender, will invest 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for a 50 percent stake in Ivory Coast's Group Banque Atlantique, the two companies announced on Thursday.
"We are going to invest around 1 billion," BCP's CEO Rachid Agoumi told a press conference in Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan. "That will allow us to be in seven countries in Africa. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Dec quarter net profit 19 million rupees versus 1.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 13.41 billion rupees