BRIEF-Broadway financial Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 4th quarter and calendar year 2016 loan growth exceeded 24% for 2016
PARIS/RABAT, April 16 French cooperative bank BPCE confirmed it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in Morocco's third-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) under a capital increase plan.
Two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters earlier on Monday that BPCE would start by acquiring a 5 percent stake in BCP and could later increase the stake to as much as 15 percent.
A BPCE spokesman had no comment on possible plans to expand the partnership which BPCE said in a statement on Monday would enable the creation of financial products and services between Morocco and France.
BPCE said the capital increase would take place at 201 Moroccan dirham a share, which is above BCP's last closing share price of 196.50 euros on Friday. The total offer for the 5 percent stake is 141 million euros.
The Moroccan bourse watchdog CDVM suspended trading of BCP shares on Friday pending an "important announcement."
One of the sources had told Reuters: "BCP is prepared to give BPCE as much as 15 percent through two subsequent capital increases of 5 percent each."
The plan to take a 5 percent stake in the Moroccan lender, which has a market capitalisation of 30.8 billion dirham ($3.6 billion), was first reported on Monday by news website Wansquare.
BPCE in December announced the sale of a 23.8 percent stake in Moroccan mortgage lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier for close to 120 million euros.
The Moroccan government last year raised 5.3 billion dirham by selling a 20 percent stake in BCP at a time when a spending spree to contain street protests inspired by the Arab Spring revolts has burdened public finances. ($1 = 8.5037 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Additional reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Thursday that salary hikes for some unions in 2017 that may be above its 17 percent maximum inflation target would not threaten achieving that goal for the year.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at 'BB'/ 'B'. The Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at 'bb'. Fitch has also affirmed Consubanco's long- and short-term National ratings at 'A(mex)'/'F1(mex)'. In addition Fitch has withdrawn the National long-term 'A(mex)' rating