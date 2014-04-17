(Add detail and background)
RABAT, April 17 Morocco's government has sold
its remaining 6 percent stake in lender Banque Centrale
Populaire S.A (BCP), the finance ministry said on
Thursday.
It did not disclose the value of the deal but L'Economiste
newspaper said the government would raise 2 billion dirhams
($246.38 million) from the sale.
The sale to Banque Populaire's regional affiliates would
reduce the state's interest to one symbolic share in the bank,
one of the country's top three lenders.
BCP takes the deposits held by the regional affiliates and
invests them on their behalf. The government started to sell its
stake in BCP in 2002 to give the regional banks more say over
its activities.
The government sold 20 percent of the bank in May 2011 and
another 10 percent in 2012 as it struggled to plug wide trade
and budget deficits and raise funds for social spending after
street protests sparked by the Arab Spring uprisings.
The regional banks will hold 50.46 percent of BCP after the
state's sale of around 10 million shares. The rest is held by
several insurers and pension funds or is tradeable free float.
BCP shares were down 0.36 percent on Thursday at 191.30
dirhams. The stock has fallen by around 20 percent from its
level when the government sold the 20 percent stake in 2011.
Like other Moroccan banks, Banque Populaire has been
expanding south into fast-growing sub-Saharan economies. In
2012, it bought 50 percent of Banque Atlantique, active in Ivory
Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.
($1 = 8.1174 Moroccan Dirhams)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman and
Tom Pfeiffer)