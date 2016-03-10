RABAT, March 10 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, reported a 14.4 percent rise in net profit attributable to shareholders in 2015 to 2.51 billion dirhams ($255.20 million).

The increase was due to structural changes in the company and despite more provisions to face higher risks, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 9.8353 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi)