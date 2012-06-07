RABAT, June 7 Morocco's stock exchange regulator
on Thursday suspended trading in the country's second-biggest
lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) pending an
important announcement, which traders linked to a possible
acquisition in Africa.
Watchdog CDVM did not give details of reasons for the
suspension.
Traders in the Casablanca bourse said BCP may announce the
acquisition of a stake in Ivorian lender Banque Atlantique,
which has a total balance sheet of around $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by David Holmes)