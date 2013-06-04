(Adds timing of bond deal)
RABAT, June 4 Morocco's BMCE Bank is
planning to issue 500 million 5-year dollar-denominated bond
during the last two weeks of June, a source from the bank told
Reuters.
BMCE Bank has hired Barclays, Citibank and
BNP Paribas as advisers for the deal, the bank said in
a statement on Tuesday.
BMCE Bank said it had won approval to issue its first
international bond.
The bank has been using income from its domestic market to
expand in Africa over the past decade. It has subsidiaries in
seven African states, plus branches in Europe catering to
Moroccan expatriates.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi. Editing by Jane Merriman)