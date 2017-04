RABAT, March 28 Morocco's BMCE Bank of Africa said its net profit rose 1 percent to 1.95 billion dirham ($201.76 million) in 2015.

Consolidated net banking income rose 3 percent to 11.8 billion dirhams in the same period, it said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 9.7130 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)