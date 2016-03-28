(Adds details and background)
RABAT, March 28 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of
Africa's net profit rose 1 percent to 1.95 billion
dirham ($201.76 million) in 2015 as strong growth in banking
activities offset non-recurrent charges and higher bad loans.
Consolidated net banking income rose 3 percent to 11.8
billion dirhams in the same period, it said in a statement on
Monday. Banking income was held back by non-recurrent charges,
BMCE said, without elaborating.
Its risk costs fell 19 percent to 1.4 billion dirhams from
1.8 billion in 2014.
BMCE, like other big lenders in Morocco, has faced higher
risks in sub-Saharan Africa where it has been developing
aggressively, and bad loans in its home market after years of
economic turmoil following the financial crisis and Arab spring.
Total bad loans rose to 7.3 billion dirhams from 6.9 billion
dirham at the end of 2014, data from the bank showed.
Return on equity (ROE) fell to 13 percent in 2015 from 13.7
percent in 2014. Total assets jumped 13 percent to 279.42
billion dirhams.
Sub-Saharan subsidiaries Bank of Africa, La Congolaise de
Banque and Banque de Developpement du Mali contributed 30
percent to BMCE's profit, it said.
In 2013, the bank became the first private financial
institution in North Africa to issue bonds in international
capital markets.
Along with other Moroccan banks, BMCE is preparing to launch
an Islamic subsidiary after the authorities gave the go-ahead to
establish Islamic banks and issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds.
($1 = 9.7130 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams and
Susan Thomas)