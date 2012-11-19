BRIEF-Bhanderi Infracon to consider preferential allotment of warrants
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2l62Vtv Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco is planning a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Middle East, the United States and Europe, scheduled to commence on November 22, for a potential debut 144a/Reg S bond offering, a market source said.
The sovereign, rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch (respectively Negative Outlook/Stable Outlook), has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis to arrange the investor roadshow. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand)
Feb 13 Foreigners net sold Malaysian debt for a fifth consecutive month in January, while Indonesian and South Korean bonds saw inflows.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Monday due to dollar demand from importers after a long weekend, dealers said.