LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco is planning a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Middle East, the United States and Europe, scheduled to commence on November 22, for a potential debut 144a/Reg S bond offering, a market source said.

The sovereign, rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch (respectively Negative Outlook/Stable Outlook), has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis to arrange the investor roadshow. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand)