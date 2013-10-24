RABAT Oct 24 Morocco may raise an additional $750 million through foreign bond issues by the end of this year to meet 2013 financing commitments, and another $1.5 billion next year to help cover part of its budget deficit, according to a finance ministry source and a draft of the 2014 budget.

The issues could come from conventional bonds or Sukuk (Islamic bonds), the source said, declining to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The North African kingdom in May raised an initial $750 million with a conventional bond, which has since performed well in the secondary market, partly because the government has taken steps to strengthen finances by cutting subsidies. (Reporting by Aziz El-Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey)