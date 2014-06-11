Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
RABAT, June 12 Morocco's state-run phosphate monopoly OCP has signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil-based company Fertilizantes Heringer S.A for $145 million, a statement from the Moroccan company said.
"OCP would acquire between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent of Heringer's shares for approximately $145 million by way of a capital increase," the statement said. "The proceeds from the investment will be used to increase Heringer's blending capacity in its key markets," it added.
The deal's closing is subject to regulatory approvals in Morocco and Brazil.
Heringer and OCP, which controls a third of the international market for phosphate, have also signed a long-term supply agreement of phosphate based products.
Last month, OCP raised $1.55 billion in its debut international bond to improve its infrastructure and boost its output.
In 2013, OCP also bought Bunge Ltd's 50 percent stake in their Moroccan fertilizer joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore S.A (BMP).
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Bernard Orr)
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings