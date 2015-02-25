RABAT Feb 25 Moroccan government is proposing a
draft law that gives the country's central bank much more
independence and prepares it for major financial reforms and a
more flexible currency exchange system.
The North African kingdom is set to allow the creation of
Islamic banks and enable private firms to issue Islamic debt,
after parliament approved and Islamic finance bill last
November.
It also released a decree to create a sharia board of
Islamic scholars to oversee the country's fledgling Islamic
finance industry.
But the move to boost the central bank's power is also
linked to demands by the International Monetary Fund for Morocco
to adopt more exchange rate flexibility to make its economy more
competitive and better able to absorb shocks.
"It (the draft law) bans the central bank from asking for or
receiving orders from the government or from someone else" a
text released on the Government General Secretariat website on
Wednesday, said.
The bill will define criteria for nomination of the bank's
chief and his deputy, and will ban some members of its board
from having conflicting positions in the private and public
sectors.
It also gives the central bank the power to decide on the
tools to use for intervention in the participative (Islamic)
finance sector.
The bill adds that the central bank would be allowed to use
foreign exchange reserves to protect or to defend the Moroccan
dirham if a flexible exchange system was adopted.
The government plans also many other new measures for the
regulator, including more control on the means of payment and
decisions in case of force majeure.
Morocco may also revise the weightings of its currency
basket, the head of central bank said last December, in an
effort to loosen ties to the euro, which hit a two-year low this
month against the dollar.
The country's public finances have been improving as the
government cut subsidies and froze public-sector hiring. The
government has become more confident as oil prices fell, since
Morocco remains one of the top energy importers in the region.
Foreign banks from Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab
Emirates have expressed interest in entering the Moroccan market
after the Islamic finance bill was approved.
Parliament will start discussing the central bank bill by
the end of March.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)