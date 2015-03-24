* Interest rate held steady at 2.5 percent

* Morocco plans Islamic interbank market

* C.bank to revise currency basket weightings (Adds comments on Islamic finances and currency basket)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

RABAT, March 24 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate flat at 2.5 percent on Tuesday, saying that inflation remained under control and economic activity was improving.

The bank, known as Bank Al-Maghrib, also announced plans for an Islamic interbank market to help stimulate an economy that has suffered years of slowdown due to the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil related to the 'Arab spring' uprisings.

"Inflation will remain subdued, with balanced risks," the bank said in a statement. Moroccan inflation accelerated to 1.5 percent on average in the first two months of the year after coming in at 0.4 percent in 2014.

Moroccan gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 5 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 4.4 percent and against 2.5 percent in 2014, the bank said, as farm output expands. Agriculture accounts for more than 15 percent of GDP.

The bank, which has cut its main interest rate twice in the last two quarters by a total 50 basis points, is preparing to launch an Islamic finance industry as part of efforts to stimulate the economy and attract more foreign investment.

Central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri told reporters that in the new Islamic interbank market banks would be able to set up agreements known as 'wakala' to ensure liquidity.

Morocco has already approved plans to create a sharia board of Islamic scholars to oversee the Islamic finance industry. Islamic banks ban interest payments and pure monetary trading and have been expanding across the Middle East and elsewhere.

Morocco plans to revise the weightings of its currency basket in an effort to reduce its dependence on the euro, which has recently hit a two-year low against the U.S. dollar.

"We have completed work on revising the basket weightings," Jouahri said, adding that the changes would not take effect before the end of April.

Morocco's budget deficit was 4.9 percent of GDP in 2014 and had reached 13.4 billion dirham ($1.4 billion) at the end of February 2015, down 5.6 billion dirham from a year earlier.

The current account deficit would decrease to about 4 percent of GDP in 2015 from 5.9 percent in 2014 due to the fall in global oil prices. The bank's forecasts are based on $60 a barrel in the international market.

Morocco remains one of the biggest energy importers in the region. The stock of net international reserves stood at 182.4 billion dirhams as at the end of February, or for 5 months and 13 days of import needs.

Foreign reserves are expected to cover six months of imports at the end of 2015. ($1 = 9.8158 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)