* Interest rate held steady at 2.5 percent
* Morocco plans Islamic interbank market
* C.bank to revise currency basket weightings
(Adds comments on Islamic finances and currency basket)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, March 24 Morocco's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate flat at 2.5 percent on Tuesday, saying
that inflation remained under control and economic activity was
improving.
The bank, known as Bank Al-Maghrib, also announced plans for
an Islamic interbank market to help stimulate an economy that
has suffered years of slowdown due to the euro zone debt crisis
and turmoil related to the 'Arab spring' uprisings.
"Inflation will remain subdued, with balanced risks," the
bank said in a statement. Moroccan inflation accelerated to 1.5
percent on average in the first two months of the year after
coming in at 0.4 percent in 2014.
Moroccan gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 5 percent
this year, up from a previous forecast of 4.4 percent and
against 2.5 percent in 2014, the bank said, as farm output
expands. Agriculture accounts for more than 15 percent of GDP.
The bank, which has cut its main interest rate twice in the
last two quarters by a total 50 basis points, is preparing to
launch an Islamic finance industry as part of efforts to
stimulate the economy and attract more foreign investment.
Central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri told reporters that
in the new Islamic interbank market banks would be able to set
up agreements known as 'wakala' to ensure liquidity.
Morocco has already approved plans to create a sharia board
of Islamic scholars to oversee the Islamic finance industry.
Islamic banks ban interest payments and pure monetary trading
and have been expanding across the Middle East and elsewhere.
Morocco plans to revise the weightings of its currency
basket in an effort to reduce its dependence on the euro, which
has recently hit a two-year low against the U.S. dollar.
"We have completed work on revising the basket weightings,"
Jouahri said, adding that the changes would not take effect
before the end of April.
Morocco's budget deficit was 4.9 percent of GDP in 2014 and
had reached 13.4 billion dirham ($1.4 billion) at the end of
February 2015, down 5.6 billion dirham from a year earlier.
The current account deficit would decrease to about 4
percent of GDP in 2015 from 5.9 percent in 2014 due to the fall
in global oil prices. The bank's forecasts are based on $60 a
barrel in the international market.
Morocco remains one of the biggest energy importers in the
region. The stock of net international reserves stood at 182.4
billion dirhams as at the end of February, or for 5 months and
13 days of import needs.
Foreign reserves are expected to cover six months of imports
at the end of 2015.
($1 = 9.8158 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)