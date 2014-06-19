RABAT, June 19 Circle Oil has found natural gas in three levels in the Sebou onshore permit, Morocco's Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining said on Thursday.

Earlier this year Longreach said it had found encouraging signs in the Kamar-1 gas-well, located at Sidi Moktar, near the southern city of Essaouira.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)