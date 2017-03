RABAT, March 16 Circle Oil will plug and abandon the KAB-1bis well in the Sebou permit, the Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on Monday.

ONHYM said in a statement the well was drilled to a total depth of 1,410 metres. It was the fourth well Circle Oil has drilled in the same permit, including three in 2014 and all of them have shown modest discoveries, the office added. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)