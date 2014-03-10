RABAT, March 10 Morocco's Compagnie Miniere de
Touissit (CMT) has become the largest shareholder of
the French Guiana-based gold producer Auplata SA
after taking another 20 pct in a share capital increase, a
statement from CMT said.
Auplata said last week it had launched a rights issue.
CMT now owns 27.02 percent, up from 7.8 pct stake and making
it the top shareholder, the CMT statement said. It has been
controlled by the French Mining Company OSEAD SAS and the
Moroccan Infrastructure fund, a subsidiary of Morocco's
Attajariwafa Bank.
Auplata SA produced 594 kg of gold in 2013 and has more than
700 square km of permits. It is also the biggest single
shareholder in Vancouver-listed exploration firm Columbus Gold
Corporation.
"Auplata will build many plants in the mining sites to
improve the gold production after the capital increase" CMT's
statement said.