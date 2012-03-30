* Report finds problems at bourse watchdog, airline, ports
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, March 29 An audit court has found
evidence of graft, corruption and insider trading in Morocco's
state-owned firms and entities, putting to the test a government
promise to end such practices.
The Supreme Court of Audit's latest probe revealed that
bourse watchdog CDVM had not properly investigated cases of
insider trading involving five individuals that netted them
gains of close to $30 million between July, 2006 and January
2007.
The report, published late on Wednesday on the official
gazette, also revealed that foreign exchange regulator Office
des Changes had imposed what the report found were lenient fines
on unauthorised outflows of foreign currencies from the North
African country, whose dirham currency is not convertible.
It also said mismanagement at some state-run firms,
including flag carrier Royal Air Maroc and the National Ports
Authority, had reached such a scale that the state was losing
tens of millions of dirhams in undue benefits paid to executives
and the non-collection of payments.
A copy of the report was submitted to King Mohammed, the
gazette said, without mentioning the date.
Morocco has not had a revolution of the kind seen in Egypt,
Libya or Tunisia. King Mohammed is still firmly in charge after
he offered to trim his powers and allowed moderate Islamists to
lead the government after their Justice and Development Party
(PJD) won a November election.
The report is the court's first since the king, to sidestep
mass protests last year, floated reforms that should give
parliament greater oversight in the management of public affairs
and make the judiciary more independent.
Communication Minister Mustafa El-Khalfi on Thursday told
reporters the government is determined to implement the
recommendations of court's report.
"This government is under greater pressure than predecessors
to follow the (Audit Court) report with actions," said Ali
Anouzla, a political analyst and editor of the independent news
portal Lakome.com.
"PJD raised the slogan of good governance and fighting graft
and now leads the government and controls the justice ministry.
It should therefore be able to ensure that this report does not
end up as ink on paper, as happened with previous reports by the
court," he added.
PJD won the election on the back of promises to cut
corruption and tackle inequalities. Party officials said they
can add 2 percent to annual economic growth by fighting
corruption.
Morocco ranks 80th in Transparency International's ranking
of 178 countries by their perceived level of corruption, below
Tunisia and Saudi Arabia and above some European countries such
as Bulgaria and Serbia.
