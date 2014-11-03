The investment arm of Morocco's royal family, SNI, will sell its remaining 9 percent stake in the country's only sugar supplier Cosumar C.A. on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.

SNI has also sold 21.75 percent stake in Morocco's top dairy company Centrale Laitiere for $345 million to French partner Danone in a block trade on Monday. (aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com, editing by Louise Heavens)