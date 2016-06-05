ABU DHABI, June 5 Morocco is aiming to introduce
a flexible currency exchange system in the early part of 2017,
its central bank governor said on Sunday.
"We are considering the move currently from fixed exchange
rate to a flexible exchange rate," Abdellatif Jouahri told
reporters on the sidelines of an Arab finance ministers event.
Jouahri said that the country would be working with a
technical mission from the International Monetary Fund during
the second half of this year as part of introducing the currency
move.
