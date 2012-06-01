MARRAKESH, Morocco, June 2 Cash-strapped Morocco
will raise prices of refined oil products from Saturday as the
government seeks to reduce the growing burden of subsidies while
facing persistent demands for more welfare spending.
The ministry in charge of general affairs and public
governance said industrial fuel prices would be raised by 988
dirhams ($110) to 4,666 dirhams per tonne, a rise of 27 percent,
according to a statement carried by official media.
The price of unleaded fuel will increase by 2 dirham per
litres, or nearly 20 percent, and those of gasoil will be
increased by one dirham, or about 16 percent, it added.
The announcement marked the sharpest single increase in fuel
prices in several years.
The ministry said the move had been motivated by "the high
cost of the subsidy and its likely impact on macroeconomic
balances".
It said it would "mobilise necessary financing for public
investments that will boost growth in the national economy,
pending a radical reform of the subsidy system to make it more
advantageous to social groups in need".
