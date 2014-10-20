RABAT Oct 20 Morocco's needs external borrowing
of 24 billion dirhams ($2.8 billion) next year to plug a budget
deficit estimated at 4.3 percent of gross domestic product,
Finance Minister Mohamed Boussaid said on Monday.
The government is likely to hit a 4.9 percent budget deficit
target this year, down from 5.5 percent in 2013, he said.
Morocco may tap international bond markets to raise some of
the necessary funding, Boussaid told Reuters by telephone from
the North African kingdom, which has been carrying out
structural reforms to trim public spending.
"It depends on the market's opportunities. We may raise
bonds in the international capital markets, but we can also sign
deals with international lenders," Boussaid said.
Under pressure from lenders -- mainly the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank -- to cut spending, Morocco plans
to reduce its outlay on subsidies to 23 billion dirhams in 2015
from 35 billion in 2014 and 42 billion in 2013, according to the
draft budget Boussaid will present to parliament on Monday.
The country expects its economy to grow 4.4 percent next
year, after slowing to 2.5 percent in 2014 because of a drop in
agricultural output. Expected growth in 2015 is based on a
cereal harvest of 7 million tonnes and an oil price of $103.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)