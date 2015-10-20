(Adds details and background)
RABAT Oct 20 The Moroccan government plans to
spend 15.5 billion dirhams ($1.61 billion) on subsidies, down
from 23 billion dirhams budgeted for this year, the 2016 draft
national budget seen by Reuters showed.
The kingdom expects subsidies of only 14 billion dirham in
2015 - down from budgeted 23 billion - thanks to lower energy
prices.
Morocco started to repair its public finances three years
ago after huge deficits in 2012 when the government spent
billions to calm Arab Spring-like protests.
Morocco has done more than most North African countries to
make painful changes required by international lenders to curb
deficits, such as ending fuel subsidies and freezing public
sector hiring. The government still controls the prices of
wheat, sugar and cooking gas.
In another move to step up with the subsidy reform, the
government is planning to fully liberalize gasoline and diesel
prices on December 1.
The government has said gross domestic product (GDP) would
grow by 3 percent in 2016, down from an estimated 5 percent in
2015.
The forecast is more ambitious than that of Morocco's
planning agency, which had said the economy would grow by 2.6
percent in 2016 as agricultural output fell from an exceptional
2015.
Agriculture accounts for more than 15 percent of the
economy, with this year's cereal harvest hitting a record 11
million tonnes.
The budget deficit is expected to come in at 3.5 percent of
GDP in 2016, down from 4.3 percent in 2015, while inflation is
seen at 1.7 percent, according to government estimates.
($1 = 9.6440 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Larry King)