RABAT, Sept 8 The Moroccan government expects the country's gross domestic product to grow 4.5 percent in 2017, up from less than 2 percent in 2016 after the worst drought in decades, a government source said on Thursday.

A budget deficit of 3 percent of GDP is expected, down from 3.5 percent in 2016, as the country continues to repair its public finances after huge deficits in 2012.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Larry King)