RABAT, Sept 30 Morocco's economic growth fell to 0.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2016, slowing from 4.2 percent in the same period last year, after a severe drought hit the agricultural sector, the planning agency said on Friday.

Agricultural output fell 10.9 percent, it said.

It had said this year it also expects Moroccan gross domestic product growth to slow to 1.2 percent in the third quarter of the year. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)