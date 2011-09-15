LONDON, Sept 15 * Trade deficit rises 23 pct
to $14.9 bln by end-August
* Tourism, migrants cover 65 pct of trade deficit
* Phosphate export continue to lose growth momentum
RABAT, Sept 15 Morocco's trade deficit expanded
22.6 percent in the January-August period from a year ago to
122.2 billion dirhams ($14.9 billion) due mainly to higher
spending on energy imports, official data showed on Thursday.
A month earlier, the trade deficit rose 21 percent from the
January-July period in 2010.
Tourism receipts over the same period rose 6.4 percent to
40.2 billion dirhams and migrant remittances climbed 7.7 percent
to 38.8 billion dirhams, data from the Office des Changes
foreign exchange regulatory authority showed.
Morocco's currency is not fully convertible and any growth
in tourism and remittances helps mitigate any destabilising
impact on the banking system from a net outflow of foreign
exchange caused by the surge in the trade deficit.
A continuing surge in the trade deficit, analyst say, can
deplete the country's foreign currency reserves and complicate
its ability to fund its imports under the current currency
regime. Foreign currency reserves now cover import needs for six
months, one the lowest coverage levels in several years.
Amid political turmoil hitting Arab countries, private
foreign loans and investment stood at 16.2 billion dirhams by
end-August, down 12 percent from a year earlier.
The trade deficit figure covers only exports and imports of
goods and not services. The country of 33 million has no oil or
gas of its own and is one of the world's top grain buyers.
Imports rose 20.7 percent to 235 billion dirhams after the
energy import bill rose 43 percent to 56.2 billion dirhams and
imports of wheat, maize and sugar rose by over 80 percent to a
combined 13.5 billion dirhams.
The average prices of crude oil and wheat rose 31 and 62
percent respectively compared with January-August, 2010. Morocco
spent 20.4 billion dirhams on 3.3 million tonnes of crude oil
and 7.1 billion dirhams on 2.34 million tonnes of wheat.
The state tendered on Thursday to buy almost 550,000 tonnes
of soft wheat, after a four-month hiatus to allow farmers to
sell their local produce.
Exports of goods rose 19 percent during January-August from
a year earlier to 112.8 billion dirhams. Exports of phosphate
and its by-products yielded 30.2 billion dirhams by the end of
August, 33.8 percent from a year earlier while they were up by
an annual 36.7 percent in July and 44.4 percent in June.
Clothing and textile exports rose 7.7 percent to 17.92
billion dirhams, marking a drop from July when they were up by
an annual 9 percent.
The dismantling of trade barriers with key trade partner the
European Union and with more direct competitors such as Turkey,
Tunisia and Egypt has eroded the competitiveness of Moroccan
firms which complain of high costs of energy, poor support by
the state in promoting Moroccan brands and complex bureaucracy.
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Ron Askew)
($1=8.215 Moroccan dirhams)