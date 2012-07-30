RABAT, July 30 Morocco's King Mohammed urged his
cash-strapped government on Monday to tap financing from Gulf
Arab sovereign wealth funds to help finance projects Rabat hopes
will help it meet pressing social needs.
An invitation last year for Arab kingdoms Morocco and Jordan
to join the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signalled that
monarchies in the region were trying to strengthen their links
in the face of the Arab Spring uprisings.
In November, wealth funds from Qatar and Kuwait led pledges
to invest almost $3 billion in Morocco's tourism sector.
The North African economy is facing economic hardships due
mainly to repercussions from the crisis in the euro zone, its
main economic partner, and after drought hit its
labour-intensive agricultural sector this year.
A spending spree last year aimed at containing a spillover
from the Arab Spring revolts in the region has increased fiscal
deficits and worsened a liquidity shortage in the domestic money
market while foreign reserves shrank to cover just four months
of import needs.
Celebrating the 13th anniversary of his enthronement on
Monday, the king said the Islamist-led government should spend
budget revenues carefully.
Morocco's should also look to "access funding opportunities
offered by foreign sovereign funds, especially investment funds
in the Gulf sister nations," he said, according to the English
transcript of an address broadcast on state media.
Cooperation with these funds, he said, should "promote
investment in all productive sectors and encourage partnership
between businesses and government institutions".
Besides tourism, the biggest foreign currency earner and the
second-biggest employer, Rabat plans to develop its logistics,
agricultural and industrial sectors, helping cut high poverty
and unemployment rates.
The unfolding crisis in the euro zone has essentially
narrowed Rabat's financing options for such programmes to Gulf
Arab monarchies.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by John Stonestreet)