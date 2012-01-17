* Trade deficit at record $21.2 bln in 2011
* Tourism, expat receipts cushion deficit impact on payment
balance
* Morocco grapples with low forex reserves
(Adds details and background)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, Jan 17 Morocco's trade deficit rose
25 percent in 2011 to an all-time record 185.7 billion dirhams
($21.2 billion) as its agriculture-reliant economy struggled to
counter the growing cost of energy and wheat imports, official
data showed on Tuesday.
Tourism receipts rose 4.3 percent in 2011 to 58.8 billion
dirhams while remittances by Moroccan expatriates, most of whom
live in Western Europe, rose 7.3 percent to 58.4 billion
dirhams, data from the foreign exchange regulator showed.
Private foreign loans and investment meanwhile fell 35
percent to 25.5 billion dirhams. (Table )
Growth in tourism, remittances and investment helps mitigate
any destabilising impact on the banking system from a net
outflow of foreign exchange caused by the surge in the trade
deficit.
Morocco's currency is not fully convertible, which means the
authorities have to keep a check on the trade deficit to avoid
straining the country's foreign currency reserves.
The North African country posted a current account deficit
equivalent to 4.3 percent its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in
2010. The central bank's foreign exchange reserves stood at
166.4 billion dirhams by the end of 2011, which is enough to
cover for five-and-a-half months' import needs, one of the
lowest levels in several years.
The trade deficit stood at 148.4 billion dirhams in 2010.
The deficit figure covers only exports and imports of goods.
A surplus generated by exports of services absorbed 34.5 percent
of the country's trade deficit in goods in the first half of
2011. Figures for export of services in 2011 have not yet been
published.
The country of almost 33 million people has no oil or gas of
its own and is one of the world's top grain buyers.
Nearly 40 percent of the increase in the value of imports
stemmed from higher energy imports which reached around 91
billion dirhams in 2011, up 32.7 percent from 2010.
Morocco spent 31.8 billion dirhams on 5.06 million tonnes of
crude oil in 2011 versus 5.24 million tonnes in 2010. The value
of gasoline and fuel imports rose 65.7 percent to 32.4 billion
dirhams for a 29.6 percent rise in volume to 4.9 million tonnes.
Wheat imports rose 48.3 percent in value to 11 billion
dirhams for a 16.5 percent rise in their volume to 3.78 million
tonnes.
Exports of goods rose 13 percent to 169.2 billion dirhams.
Exports of phosphate and its by-products netted 47.28 billion
dirhams by the end of 2011 up 31.8 percent from 2010, while they
were up by an annual 44.4 percent in June.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam)