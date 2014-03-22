BRIEF-Layne Christensen sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 mln to $131 mln
* Layne Christensen provides preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
RABAT, March 22 Longreach Oil and Gas Ltd has started drilling of its Kamar-1 well in Morocco's Sidi Mokhtar area with a planned depth of 3,500 meters, the Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on Saturday.
Kosmos Energy and British Petroleum have also started drilling on the FA-1 well located in Foum Assaka offshore field near Agadir, with a planned depth of 4,000 meters, ONHYM said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey)
* SolidusGold Inc - Parties have mutually agreed to terminate proposed purchase agreement of Northumberland Project in Nevada from Newmont USA Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing