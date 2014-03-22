RABAT, March 22 Longreach Oil and Gas Ltd has started drilling of its Kamar-1 well in Morocco's Sidi Mokhtar area with a planned depth of 3,500 meters, the Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on Saturday.

Kosmos Energy and British Petroleum have also started drilling on the FA-1 well located in Foum Assaka offshore field near Agadir, with a planned depth of 4,000 meters, ONHYM said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey)