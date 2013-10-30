(Adds confirmation from KFW official)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Oct 30 Morocco has secured a 654 million
euro loan from German state-owned bank KFW to
part-finance two solar power plants totalling 300 megawatts
worth an estimated 1.7 billion euros.
Tenders for construction of the two plants, one of 200
megawatts (MW) and the other of 100 MW, near the southern city
of Ouarzazate are expected in the next weeks, Mustapha Bakoury,
the head of Morocco's solar energy agency Masen, said on
Wednesday at the Desertec industrial initiative (Dii) Conference
held outside Rabat.
Masen said consortia led by Spain's Abengoa, GDF's
International Power and ACWA Power had been
pre-selected for the 200 MW (Noor II) tender.
The three groups are also pre-qualified for the 100 MW (Noor
III) tender, along with another consortium led by France's EDF
.
KFW confirmed that it will make the loans.
"We will lend 330 million euros for Noor II, and 324 million
euros for Noor III, and we evaluate the first plant contract at
1 billion Euros, while the second would reach 700 million
euros," Head of KFW North Africa & Middle East Wolfgang Reuss
told Reuters.
"It is almost the half of the necessary funds," he said.
KFW would be by far the largest lender to the second phase
of Ouarzazate 500 MW project, banking sources said.
The authority has chosen parabolic mirror technology for the
200 MW concentrated solar plant with a contract estimated at 1
billion euros, while the 100 MW plant, expected to reach 700
million euros, will be built as a solar power tower.
Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power is already building the first 160
MW plant in the Ouarzazate area under a government initiative to
produce 2 gigawatts of solar power by 2020, which is equivalent
to about 38 percent of Morocco's current installed generation
capacity.
Morocco is expecting to get around 300 million euros
($413.09 million) from the World Bank and about the same from
the African Development Bank and from the European Investment
Bank, as well as other smaller loans from the World Bank's Clean
Technology Fund, the French Development Agency and the European
Union to seal the contracts financing.
Sources added that all the lenders would give the necessary
funding, although this had not yet been announced.
Asked by Reuters, Bakoury said financing details would be
given with the launch of tenders.
Morocco is spending heavily to subsidise power production.
It currently imports power from Spain with demand growing by
around 7 percent year.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Evans and Jane
Merriman)