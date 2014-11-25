(Add background, byline)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Nov 25 Morocco's parliament gave final
approval on Tuesday to an Islamic finance bill that will allow
the creation of Islamic banks and enable private firms to issue
Islamic debt, lawmakers said.
Morocco has been trying to develop Islamic finance - mainly
to attract wealthy Gulf investors - since an Islamist-led
government took power in the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring
protests.
Islamic banks, which ban interest payments and pure monetary
speculation, have been growing in the Gulf and Southeast Asia
for a decade. Wary of Islamist views, Morocco has long rejected
the idea. But the country's financial markets a lack liquidity
and foreign investors, and Islamic finance could attract both.
"The bill has been voted by 161 votes and no one was against
it," Said Khayroune, the head of parliament's economics and
finance committee, told Reuters. The bill will be effective once
it is published in Morocco's official bulletin in coming days.
The law will allow foreign banks and local lenders to set up
Islamic banks in Morocco. It also contains measures on takaful,
which allows the creation of Islamic insurers, and will enable
private companies to issue sukuk (Islamic debt).
Major Moroccan banks have been preparing to open Islamic
offshoots since the legislative process began. Foreign lenders
have been also testing the waters.
Gulf banks from Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates
have expressed interest in entering the market when the bill
becomes law.
But sources have told Reuters Morocco may guide them towards
partnering with local banks rather than establishing fully owned
Islamic subsidiaries.
Morocco's BMCE Bank is preparing to open an
Islamic subsidiary as a joint venture with a major Islamic
financial institution from the Middle East, the bank's managing
director has said.
Other Moroccan banks, including Attijariwafa Bank
and Banque Centrale Poulaire, are believed to be in
talks with foreign Islamic lenders.
But a Thomson Reuters study of Morocco, released earlier
this year, estimated Islamic banks might account for 3 to 5
percent of total banking assets by 2018, or about $5.2 billion
to $8.6 billion - far below the roughly a quarter in the
developed markets of the Gulf.
The Moroccan market remains highly competitive, and bankers
believe banking would expand by only a few percentage points,
since Islamic finance is more expensive than conventional
banking.
