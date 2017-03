RABAT May 11 Tests showed positive final results in Circle Oil's SAH-W 1 gas well in the Sebou permit, Morocco's Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on Monday.

Well flows were 140,000 cubic metres per day, and production will start at the end of June this year, a statement added.

Circle Oil said it has found gas in three levels in SAH-W 1 well last year. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Pravin Char)