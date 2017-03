RABAT Dec 19 Circle Oil drilling in the KSR-12 well in Morocco has found gas on two levels in the Sebou onshore permit, the Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining said in a statement on Friday.

It is the second discovery for Circle Oil in Sebou after it has found gas on three levels while drilling the SAH-W1 well last June.

The statement added that future production from the KSR-12 well will feed industries in the Sebou region. The well is located in the central zone of the permit near the city of Kenitra.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by David Evans)