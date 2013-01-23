BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT Jan 23 Morocco's economic growth slowed to a real, seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2012, from 2.9 percent in the third quarter, the country's planning agency said.
The economy was hit by a 9.2 percent drop in agricultural production during the past quarter, as the country suffered a drought.
However, GDP growth is expected to pick up to about 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year because of a budding pick-up in external demand and the start of a recovery in the agricultural sector, the agency said late on Tuesday.
Agricultural production is forecast to rise 5.9 percent in the first quarter as rainfall is improving.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.