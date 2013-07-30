* PM says Islamists to start second round of talks with
centre right
* Coalition collapsed after conservative ministers resigned
* Analysts say palace may have backed resignations
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, July 30 Morocco's ruling Islamists look
set to form a new coalition government with a liberal party
after their previous conservative partners walked out in a row
centred on cuts to fuel and food subsidies.
Islamist Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane told Reuters his
party would hold a second round of talks with the centre-right
liberal RNI party on a power-sharing deal in the coming days.
Five ministers from the conservative Istiqlal party quit the
coalition this month, arguing among other things that the senior
partner, the Islamist Justice and Development party (PJD), was
hurting the poor by reducing subsidies too fast.
"We have met most of the Moroccan political parties, and now
we will start the second round, mostly with the RNI," Benkirane
said in an interview late on Monday.
Benkirane's PJD has been in power since 2011 when Morocco
adopted a new constitution proposed by King Mohamed and held
legislative elections in a bid to appease Arab Spring-inspired
protests.
Some analysts believe the palace, ill at ease with the
Islamists' rise to power across the region since uprisings began
in 2011, may have backed last week's defection by Istiqlal in
order to weaken the PJD-led government.
Tensions between Islamists and their opponents have come to
a head in fellow North African countries Egypt, Tunisia and
Libya, resulting in violent political upheaval in recent weeks,
including the ousting of Egypt's Islamist president by the
military on July 3.
TAINTED BY CORRUPTION?
The National Rally of Independents, known by its French
acronym RNI, is a party of liberals seen as close to the palace
and has the third-largest number of seats in parliament after
the PJD and Istiqlal.
But the RNI could be a controversial choice for Benkirane
because its leader, former finance minister Salaheddine Mezouar,
was embroiled in a corruption scandal.
Last year, the justice minister ordered a judicial
investigation after two whistleblowers from the finance ministry
leaked documents accusing Mezouar and the head of the national
treasury, Noureddine Bensouda, of awarding each other monthly
bonuses of more than 70,000 dirhams ($8,300).
The probe against the two was closed in June without
explanation, although Morocco's state prosecutor later sent a
letter to an anti-corruption NGO saying the bonuses were legal.
The two whistleblowers have since been charged with
divulging secret documents.
Benkirane declined to say whether Mezouar would be appointed
to any position in a coalition, or to comment on whether a
power-sharing deal with the RNI would harm the reputation of his
PJD party, which won the elections on an anti-corruption ticket.
But a high-ranking PJD member told Reuters Mezouar could
be given a post in a new government or a senior post in
parliament.
"Mezouar could be appointed somewhere as we can clearly
understand from the prime minister's words that he is
unavoidable," the party official said, declining to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"But he would not get the finance ministry," he said, adding
that the portfolio would likely be combined with that of PJD
member Idriss Azami al-Idrissi, who heads Morocco's budget
ministry.
It is uncertain whether the RNI or other potential coalition
partners will accept the PJD's controversial plan to reform
subsidies.
Morocco defused the Arab Spring-style protests in 2011 with
a combination of social spending, harsh policing and
constitutional reforms.
Last year, the government agreed to implement economic
reforms including the deregulation of many prices of staple
goods in return for a two-year, $6.2 billion precautionary
credit line from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Benkirane said last month that the IMF had criticised his
government for being too slow to enact the reforms, which will
put a strain on households used to subsidised oil, gas, sugar
and other staples.
Last week, the interior minister, a member of the Popular
Movement party which gets most of its backing from rural areas,
said that the proposed reforms could destabilise the country if
implemented without taking into consideration all the risks.