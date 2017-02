RABAT Jan 3 Morocco's King Mohammed on Tuesday appointed members of a new power-sharing cabinet, the official MAP news agency reported.

The agency gave no other details.

On Nov. 29, King Mohammed appointed Abdelilah Benkirane, leader of Justice and Development Party (PJD), as prime minister-designate after the moderate Islamist party won a Nov. 25 parliamentary election.

The king had brought forward the vote by nearly a year in an effort to stave off a revolt similar to ones that have rocked the Arab world.

(Reporting By Souhail Karam)