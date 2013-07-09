BRIEF-HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
RABAT, July 9 Six ministers from the junior partner in Morocco's governing coalition will resign on Tuesday because of a cabinet dispute over subsidy reforms, a spokesman for the conservative Istiqlal party said.
Istiqlal is in coalition with the Islamist Justice and Development party that won 2011 legislative elections held after the adoption of the new constitution proposed by the King Mohamed to stifle the Arab Spring protests.
"Our ministers will submit their resignations to the prime minister on Tuesday, we are no longer members of this coalition", the Istiqlal spokesman Adil Benhamza said.
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
ABUJA, Feb 28 Nigeria's economy is "well on its way out of recession", the vice president's office said on Tuesday, after data showing gross domestic product shrank a less-than-previously 1.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016.