RABAT, July 9 Six ministers from the junior partner in Morocco's governing coalition will resign on Tuesday because of a cabinet dispute over subsidy reforms, a spokesman for the conservative Istiqlal party said.

Istiqlal is in coalition with the Islamist Justice and Development party that won 2011 legislative elections held after the adoption of the new constitution proposed by the King Mohamed to stifle the Arab Spring protests.

"Our ministers will submit their resignations to the prime minister on Tuesday, we are no longer members of this coalition", the Istiqlal spokesman Adil Benhamza said.