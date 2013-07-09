By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, July 9 The junior partner in Morocco's
governing coalition will resign on Tuesday over planned cuts in
food and energy subsidies and other issues it believes will hurt
the poor, a spokesman for the conservative Istiqlal party said.
Istiqlal is in coalition with the Islamist Justice and
Development party (PJD) that won 2011 legislative elections held
after the adoption of the new constitution proposed by King
Mohamed to stifle the Arab Spring protests.
"Our ministers will submit their resignations to the prime
minister on Tuesday, we are no longer members of this
coalition," Istiqlal spokesman Adil Benhamza told Reuters.
"Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane is acting like the head
of a political party rather than the head of a government that
represents the people," he added.
It remained unclear whether the king, who wields ultimate
power, would accept the six ministers' resignation, though
political analysts said Istiqlal's move did not seem spontaneous
and may have had at least partial support from the palace.
If the king accepts the resignations, Benkirane must seek a
new coalition partner or call an early election. Analysts say
the first option is more likely.
The government, under pressure from the International
Monetary Fund, plans cuts of around 20 percent in subsidies of
basic goods that burned up 53.36 billion dirhams of public
money, or 6.4 percent of national output, in 2012.
The reforms, due to be introduced after the holy fasting
month of Ramadan, will spell pain for households used to
subsidised oil, gas, sugar and other staple goods.
Istiqlal controls the finance ministry and five other
cabinet portfolios.
SHIELDING POOR
"PJD wants to raise prices and hit the poorest, while we
prefer to pick up some billions which are in the hands of
speculators by controlling imports," Benhamza said.
Under the government plans, an automatic adjustment of
prices will cut spending on subsidies to 42 billion dirhams or
less, as it is fixed by the 2013 budget, which is based on an
oil price of $105.
"The adjustment will be in both directions. When (oil)
prices are less than $105, that will let Moroccans consider that
it is not necessarily a bad thing," General Affairs Minister
Mohamed Najib Boulif told Reuters recently.
Benhamza described the automatic adjustment as a "trap".
"There are no adjustments, prices will rise," he said,
adding that his party also opposed a government decision to cut
state investment by 15 billion dirhams ($1.8 billion).
The political establishment around King Mohammed is anxious
to avoid a drop in living standards and prevent a repeat of
street protests seen in 2011, which the king managed to stifle
with social spending, harsh policing and constitutional reforms
that paved the way for the PJD to come to power.
Last year, Morocco agreed a two-year, $6.2 billion
precautionary credit line with the IMF.
Prime Minister Benkirane said the IMF had criticised his
government last month for acting too hesitantly in implementing
reforms to improve Morocco's public finances.