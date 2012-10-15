UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RABAT Oct 15 Morocco will offer to sell a 44 percent stake in its flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) to major Gulf airlines, an official source said on Monday.
The proposal will be made during a rare tour by King Mohammed of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Jordan that starts on Tuesday.
"We will listen to their (Gulf airlines) ideas about how they see this partnership ... For our part, we may propose the sale of up to 44 percent stake in RAM to the selected partner," the source told Reuters.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders