(Corrects Feb. 23 story to show it is third, not second, gas find in Morocco for Gulfsands, adds detail)

RABAT Feb 23 Gulfsands Petroleum has found gas at its DOB-1 well in Morocco in the Sebou onshore permit, the Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining said in a statement on Monday.

The well was drilled at 1,127 meters depth and flowed at 175,500 cubic metres per day during four hours, the statement said. The well has been suspended pending future production.

It is the third gas discovery for Gulfsands in Morocco. The company said in January its DRC-1 well in the same area had found a gas bearing reservoir, following a gas find at its LTU-1 well in the middle of last year. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)