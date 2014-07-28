WASHINGTON, July 28 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it agreed on a $5 billion credit line for Morocco to help the North African country pursue a reform agenda aimed at achieving rapid and more inclusive economic growth.

Morocco's central bank governor said last month his country was working with the IMF on a new line of credit to replace a $6.2 billion two-year precautionary liquidity line that expires in August. (Reporting by Anna Yukhanov; Editing by Peter Cooney)