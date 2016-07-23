(Adds details and background)
RABAT, July 23 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has granted Morocco a two-year $3.5 billion credit line
for structural reforms to prompt more rapid and inclusive
economic growth, Rabat's finance ministry said on Saturday.
The Precautionary Liquidity Line (PLL) is meant for
countries with relatively good economic policies that face
balance of payments needs because of issues beyond their
control. So far, only Morocco has used this type of program.
The line provides reassurance about Morocco's economic
policies to foreign lenders, investors and rating agencies,
allowing it to tap international capital markets at favorable
borrowing terms.
The IMF agreed on less than the $5 billion credit line
signed in 2014 and the $6.2 billion deal signed in 2012 because
the North African kingdom's economy has been improving, thanks
to government measures to tackle deficits.
The IMF expects Morocco to push ahead with structural
reforms of its subsidies and pension and taxation systems. It
calls on Moroccan authorities to start an inflation-targeting
regime and greater exchange flexibility, the statement said.
Morocco has already done more than most North African
countries to make painful changes required by international
lenders to curb its deficit, such as ending fuel subsidies and
freezing public sector hiring.
The government still controls the prices of wheat, sugar and
cooking gas.
Earlier this week, the parliament gave final approval to a
pensions reform bill, the latest major structural reform passed
by the Islamist-led government.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)